Man safe with his family after alert on A1(M) leads to road closure

Concern for a man's welfare led to both sides of the A1(M) being closed in the early hours of today.

Northumbria Police was called to the motorway just after 3.30am after a report was made about the man.

The road was closed off in both directions and traffic was diverted through the services on the northbound and through the A1231, A182 and A195 on the southbound before vehicles were able to rejoin the A1 (M).

The A194 was also closed at the Havannah Interchange, where the A194 meets the Washington Highway and the B1288.

The incident was resolved by 6am, when officers say the man was left in the care of his family.

The northbound side of the A1(M) was reopened first before the other routes were reinstated.