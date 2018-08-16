Man escapes injury after early hours blaze breaks out in flat

A man managed to escape a fire after it broke out in a flat in the early hours of today.

Fire crews from Washington and Hebburn arrived at the ground floor home in Trafalgar Road in Sulgrave, Washington, to find the 63-year-old resident was already outside and had avoided any injury by the blaze.

The front door was badly damaged by the incident, with the hallway ruined by smoke.

Other areas of the property, which is within a two-storey block, were also affected by the fumes.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were sent in to tackle the fire with a hose reel, before the team then used a fan to clear the flat of smoke.

The incident happened at 12.44am today.