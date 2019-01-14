Man, 47, appears in court charged with murder of Washington dad Gavin Moon

A man has appeared in court today charged with the murder of Washington dad Gavin Moon.

Brian Goldsmith, 47, appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates this morning charged with killing the 31-year-old dad-of-two.

Mr Moon was found dead at a house in Trafalgar Road, Sulgrave, Washington, at 2pm on Tuesday.

Goldsmith, who appeared in the dock wearing a grey hooded top and accompanied by one security guard, spoke only to confirm his name, age and address during the short hearing.

No pleas were entered and Goldsmith, of Wayman Street, Sunderland, will appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday (January 16).

He is unable to apply for bail at magistrates court and has been remanded in custody.

Luc Barker, 28, of Trafalgar Road, Washington, who has also been charged with Mr Moon's murder, is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court today.