How the new £17million manufacturing hub will look after the redevelopment of the former Dickens and B&Q site

This is how the new manufacturing hub on a former B&Q site will look once work is complete.

Commercial property specialists Buccleuch Property and Argon Properties purchased the 10-acre former warehouse site in Washington was purchased from B&Q for £17million in February this year.

They were granted planning permission earlier this month to create a major new manufacturing hub on the site, including building a two-storey manufacturing and logistics building with office space alongside associated landscaping, parking and access.

The 157,000 sq ft manufacturing and distribution unit, to be known as Velocity 194, will now be built on the site at Armstrong Way, Washington.

The companies say once building will help address the chronic shortage of large Grade A warehousing in the region, and now planning permission has been granted the facility could be ready by the latter half of 2019.

Neil Finnie, director at Buccleuch Property, said: “The site in Washington is strategically located for all of the main arterial routes in the region and is less than a 10-minute drive to the Nissan Car Plant. We expect the high-quality design, building prominence and environmental credentials will be attractive to a wide range of occupiers.

"At this stage there is the ability to work with prospective tenants to incorporate any necessary fit out or specific building requirements for businesses seeking accommodation.”

Richard Wilks, Managing Director at Argon Properties, said: “The development partnership is delighted to have obtained detailed planning permission so quickly.

"This is a standalone site, not part of a larger development, and its location avoids many of the traditional bottle necks associated with shift patterns in the area.

"There is a ready and cost-effective available workforce and we have power to the site secured. It all bodes well for a successful development helping to bring more jobs and revenue to the area.”