Gucci perfume, chocolates, clothes and a photo shoot: Win bumper Mother’s Day prize worth £250

Show your mum just how much you appreciate her this Mother’s Day with a bumper prize worth more than £250.

Don’t worry if you’re stuck on ideas of what to get your mum, grandmother or carer for the big day on March 31 as we’ve got you covered with the help of Galleries Washington.

The prize includes a bottle of Gucci Bloom

We’ve teamed up with the shopping centre to give away a very special trip to the centre, including: a £50 Galleries Gift Card to spend on fashion at stores such as Next, H&M, M&S, Matalan, Pandora and more; £50 to spend on treatments at Cover Beauty and £50 beauty hamper from her favourite cosmetic brand in Boots; a 50ml bottle of Gucci Bloom worth £61.50 from The Fragrance Shop and a chocolate gift set from Thorntons worth £25.

As if this prize wasn’t good enough already, there’s also a photo shoot at Max Speilmann afterwards including one large photo, several smaller ones and a disc with up to three poses. For more information on stores visit gallerieswashington.co.uk

To be in with a chance of winning, collect the tokens in the paper today, tomorrow and Friday and return them, along with your name and contact details, to Mother’s Day Competition, Katy Wheeler, JPI Media, 2nd Floor, Alexander House, Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton, DH4 5RA by March 29. Full Ts&Cs at www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition-prize-draw-terms-and-conditions/