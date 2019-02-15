Elderly man hospitalised after suffering head injury at bus station

Have your say

An elderly man has been taken to hospital after suffering a head injury at a bus station near Washington.

Paramedics from North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) were called to reports of an elderly man who had fallen and suffered a head injury at Concord Bus Station this afternoon.

An off-duty nurse, who happened to be at the bus station, attended to the man before paramedics arrived.

Bus stands were closed temporarily as paramedics treated the elderly man.

A spokesman for NEAS said: "We were called at 3.51pm to Concord Bus Station to reports of a man who had fallen and suffered head injury.

"We sent two ambulances and the man was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead."

Bus operator Go North East said: "There's an ongoing incident in Concord bus station causing the closure of stands C, D, E & F. Please use stands A & B until further notice."