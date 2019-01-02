Do you know him? CCTV appeal to trace man following an attempted burglary in Washington

Officers investigating an attempted burglary in Washington have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

A man has attempted to break into a property and garden shed on Stockley Road, Barmston.

The offender was unsuccessful in gaining entry and made off empty-handed.

The incident happened a around 10.45pm on October 15, 2018.

A spokesman for the force said: "An investigation is underway to locate the individual in question, and as part of their inquiries, officers have identified one man who they would like to speak to.

"He was seen in the area at the time of the offence and could have valuable information that could assist police with the ongoing investigation."

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 657 221018 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.