Crash causes rush-hour delays on A1(M) near Washington

Have your say

The A1(M) northbound has been cleared following a collision near Washington but traffic remains heavy.

Durham Constabulary have cleared the northbound carriageway of the A1(M) following a crash this morning.

The collision happened between the Washington and Chester-Le-Street junctions causing major delays for commuters.

A spokesman for Highways England has now tweeted: "Traffic officers have cleared the vehicles from the carriageway with the assistance of [Durham Roa Policin Unity].

"Traffic remains heavy in the area but all lanes now open."