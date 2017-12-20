Cordon thrown around factory blaze after gas cylinder causes safety fears

Firefighters withdrew from battling a factory blaze after a propane cylinder was found inside the building.

Two crews from Washington and others from Hebburn and Birtley were called to the unit on the Armstrong Industrial Estate in Whitworth Road, Washington.

Officers wearing breathing apparatus were sent into the factory, which is home to a business which sells plant-growing supplies, but retreated due to safety concerns after finding the cylinder.

The fire was then put out using hose reels from outside the building, with a cordon put in place until the incident was brought to a close.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hotspots, while a fan cleared the area of fumes.

Twenty firefighters were at the site at the height of the blaze, which began in the office area.

That section of the building was destroyed, while other areas of the building have been left damaged.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, but is not thought to be malicious.

The incident was reported just before 5.30pm and was over by 7.15pm, with the building left in the hands of the owner to be secured.