CCTV issued as police try to trace a man after Audi is damaged on new housing estate

A CCTV image has been issued by police as they investigate an attack on an Audi parked up on a new executive housing estate.

Northumbria Police is investigating a criminal damage offence in Washington and have released an image of a man they would like to trace.

The incident happened in Loch Lomond in Washington. Image copyright Google Maps.

Shortly before 5.30am on Friday, November 23, a man approached a parked Audi car in Loch Lomond, which is off Stone Cellar Road and on the approach to the Mecure Newcastle George Washington hotel and golf course.

The front passenger window was damaged during the incident.

A force spokesman said: "The man then left the scene in a Vauxhall Astra, which had been parked at the entrance to the street.

"An investigation is ongoing to locate those responsible.

"As part of their enquiries, police have now identified a male they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

"He was known to have been in the area at the time and could have valuable information."

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 422 231118 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.