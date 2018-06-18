CCTV images released after items stolen from B&Q

Police have released images of two people they would like to speak to after thieves targeted a B&Q store.

Officers say more than £100 worth of lighting items were taken from the B&Q store on the Armstrong Industrial Estate, in Washington, on Wednesday, May 23.

Police have released images of people they would like to speak to.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "Police have released images of two people they would like to trace in connection with a theft in Washington.

"Officers were called to B&Q on the Armstrong Industrial Estate at about 6.15pm on Wednesday, May 23 after thieves made away with more than £100 worth of lighting items.

"Inquiries are ongoing, and police have now released a picture of a man and a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the investigation.

"They were in the area at the time and may be able to assist officers.

"The individuals, or anyone who know them, are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 319 250518."