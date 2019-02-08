Can you help? Police release CCTV images of two men after fraudulent purchases with debit card

Police investigating an alleged theft in Washington have released images of two men they want to trace.

On the evening of October 11 last year, a man drove home from the Galleries retail park and discovered his debit card had gone missing.

The incident was reported to police the next morning, after a number of contactless transactions were made in the Washington area.

An investigation is ongoing and two men - aged 38 and 43 - have been interviewed under caution.

As part of their enquiries, police have now identified two more men males they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The two were present i shops where two two of the fraudulent transactions were made on the morning of October 12.and could have information that would help with the investigation.

The men, or anyone who recognises them, are asked to contact 101, quoting reference 135601W/18, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.