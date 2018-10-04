Arson suspected as crews tackle fire at former football club ground in Washington

Firefighters have dealt with a blaze at a former football ground in Washington.

Crews from Birtley and Washington fire stations were initially called to the scene in Spout Lane, Concord, although the Birtley crew was stood down shortly afterwards.

The fire was contained in the room of a derelict club house.

Firefighters used two hose reels and breathing apparatus to tackle the fire, which is believed to have been started deliberately.

Watch manager Gary Carabine of Washington fire station said: "The building is derelict and is due to come down soon.

"People have been getting inside and starting fires.

"We managed to contain the fire to one room inside the building."

No-one was hurt in the incident.