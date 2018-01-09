A1231 reopens after crash caused huge tailbacks

Emergency services have attended a multi-vehicle accident on a busy road.

At 7.15am, North East Live Traffic posted on Twitter that a number of vehicles had been involved in an incident on the A1231 Sunderland Highway.

The incident caused heavy tailbacks to the A19 and A183, with drivers advised to avoid the area if possible.

Two police cars and an ambulance were spotted at the scene, but the North East Ambulance Service later confirmed there were no injuries which required hospital treatment.

The incident took place on the westbound section of the road, blocking one land near the Turbine Business Park, in Washington. The road has since fully reopened.

The tweet from North East Live Traffic said: "Multi vehicle RTC on the A1231 Sunderland Highway near the Turbine Business Park Washington. One lane is blocked."

A later tweet added: "Update to the previous RTC on the A1231 Sunderland Highway, is now confirmed as on the westbound carriageway, tailbacks to the A19 and A183. Please avoid if possible."

Northumbria Police tweeted: "Police on scene on the Sunderland Highway dealing with a collision. Heavy congestion in area, please be patient and avoid area if you can."

They later added: "Sunderland Highway now clear. Thank you for your patience."

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "At about 7am today, police received a report of a two-vehicle collision in Washington.

"The incident happened on Sunderland Highway after a VW Polo and Vauxhall Antara collided.

"Traffic was moving slowly while emergency services worked on the scene, but the road is now fully open and traffic is flowing freely.

"Both drivers suffered minor injuries."