The Great Run comes to Tees Valley!

A major new running race is coming to the Tees Valley - from the team which organises the Great North Run.

The Simplyhealth Great Tees 10k takes place on Saturday, September 8 - one day before the most famous half marathon in the world.

The 10k will be held in Stockton and so will the Great North CityGames Elite Mile race, which is relocating from NewcastleGateshead for the first time.

There will also be the Simplyhealth Junior and Mini Great Tees Run, which offers courses of 2k and 4k for children aged three to 14 to get involved.

All routes will hug the banks of the Tees, with the 10k route taking in iconic landmarks such as the Infinity Bridge and Newport Bridge.

The event is being brought to the Borough thanks to a new partnership formed between Stockton Borough Council and the Great Run Company.

Entries are now open and for full details of run routes and how to enter, visit www.greatrun.org/tees10k