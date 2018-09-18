Pensioner on trial charged with four rapes of woman and rape of a girl

A 65-year-old man has gone on trial accused of the multiple rape of a woman and the rape of a girl.

Jeffrey Waite is alleged to have raped the two victims in Hartlepool several decades ago.

Prosecutor Simon Reevell told a jury at Teesside Crown Court that during the alleged rape of the younger victim "he put his hand over her mouth to stop her screaming".

The court heard Waite denies five challegations of rape against the two victims.

Waite has already stood trial for the offence against the younger victim, but the jury were unable to reach a verdict.

Mr Reevell told the court the older woman came forward after she heard of what happened at the first trial.

"You may have heard the term 'hung jury'," said Mr Reevell.

"That means the jury was unable to reach a verdict on the charge before it."

Mr Reevell said the allegation of rape of the younger victim is a re-trial.

He went on to tell the court: "The other alleged victim in this case came forward after she heard of what happened in that first trial."

Mr Reevell said Waite forced the older woman to have sex with him on four occasions, telling her what had happened was her fault.

"She was left terrified of him," Mr Reevell told the jury.

The prosecutor told the court the alleged circumstances around the charge of rape of the younger of the two victims.

Mr Reevell said: "Waite bought her cider and Cherry B in a nightclub, getting her drunk.

"During the rape he put his hand over her mouth to stop her screaming.

"Waite's account is none of the allegations were true, both women made them up."

Waite, whose address is now listed as Hylton Bank, Sunderland, denies five charges of rape.

The trial is expected to last one week.

The case continues.