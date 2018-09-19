'Hope she goes on to win it!' - messages of support for Courtney Hadwin in America's Got Talent final

Fans have been sending their best wishes to teenager Courtney Hadwin in her bid for glory in US TV show America's Got Talent.

The 14-year-old, a pupil at The Academy at Shotton Hall, Peterlee, stunned the audience and judges with her rendition of Tina Turner's River Deep - Mountain High.

She was given a standing ovation for her performance while judge Howie Mandel told her she is a "superstar in the making".

Wellwishers have been posting on our Facebook page their messages of support for the young star.

Pamela Morrell said: "She’s a force of nature!!

"Good luck Courtney! Whatever happens you’ve changed your life forever x"

Pamela Radford wrote: "I think shes brilliant."

Andrea Peart commented: "Good luck."

Jean Gallagher stated: "Good luck young lady."

Doreen Rigg wrote: "Good luck Courtney go smash it xx."

Eloise Woods said: "Good luck!"

Al Devon commented: "Shame it took this for locals to start supporting her. Shes done loads of events locally and nobody went. The kid is absolutely unreal and has the nicest parents ever. Hope she goes on to win it!"

Jacquie Pitman - Gofton said: "Go girl xx."

Loraine Oliver wrote: "Good luck."

David Bradley said: "She performed at a charity event in Billingham 2yrs a go Courtney was amazing that night could see the little superstar was going places."

Katharine Anne Craggs said: "Good luck Courtney."

Stephen Cooper wrote: "Good luck hunni x."

Lindy Lou stated: "Good luck , talented young lady x"

Nicola Calvert said: "Good Luck. I hope she steals the show."