The A19 southbound is now clear following a three-car crash this morning.

Motorists faced delays this morning following a crash on the A19 southbound near Elwick.

The southbound carriageway between A179 and A689 at Elwick was blocked following a collision involving three cars at 8.30am this morning.

The three vehicles involved - a green Ford Fiesta, grey Audi A4 and a black Audi A4 - have now been moved and the road is clear.