Your tributes to 'lovely lad' Michael Armstrong after tragic death

Tributes have flooded for a Sunderland dad with a 'heart of gold' who died in hospital after he suffered serious injuries in a late-night crash.

Northumbria Police have now arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving - following a collision that led to the death of Michael Armstrong.



Michael pictured with his best friend Marc's son Nate who he would have been godfather to.

Three people - two men aged 20 and 21 and a 33-year-old woman - were arrested in relation to the incident and released under investigation.

Michael, who lived in Ryhope and was dad to Rebecca, 17, was a passenger in a car that was in collision with a garden fence on Success Road, Philadelphia, shortly after 11.30pm on Saturday.

A short time after the initial collision, officers were called to Ross Lea, Shiney Row, and found Michael with serious injuries to his abdomen.

Michael sadly died in hospital on Tuesday of his injuries.

Tributes have been paid to the 'fun character' by his best friend Marc Scantlebury.

Here are 10 of your messages to Michael posted on the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:

Clare Gilroy: "Aww lens- what an absolute legend you have always been! I have got the best memories of you and I’m sending love to all your family! Sleep tight mate. RIP"

Maggie Atkinson: "R.I.P Michael gone too soon, thinking of you and your family."

Andy Colledge: "RIP mate. Heart of gold who would of helped anyone."

Ter Forth: "R.I.P. Lens lad gonna be a big miss to Sunderland. Well known lad daft as a brush but wouldn't have it any other way. Sleep tight my friend."

Amy Leigh Kennedy: "Rip lenz devastated thinking of your daughter and family. Sleep tight."

Tracey Snaith: "R,i,P, lovely lad, taken to soon."

Dione Clark: "R.I.P micky shiney will never be the same."

Kayley Telford: "RIP Micky still can’t get my head round it."

Suzie Ellis: "RIP Micky, family in my thoughts xxx"

Sylvia Maple: So very sad..RIP Michael.