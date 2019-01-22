Your tributes to Louise Jenner: Readers remember 'beautiful soul inside and out' with heartfelt messages

Tributes have been paid to a beloved mum and grandma following her tragic death from cancer.

Louise Jenner, 50, lost her fight to the disease earlier this month - and now her children Lucy, Luke and Rhys have started a fundraising campaign to give the "kind-hearted" and "selfless" woman the send-off she deserves.

Louise lost her battle with cancer at the age of 50.

Read more: Sunderland daughter pays tribute to 'beautiful mam' as she says her final goodbye just days before she is due to give birth



More than £1,300 has been raised so far thanks to generous donations from the community, and those who knew and loved Louise.

Many of you left messages of condolence on the Sunderland Echo Facebook page and sent well-wishes to Louise's loved ones.

Here are your messages to Louise posted on the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:

Julie Ramsay: "So sorry rest in peace Louise."

Leanne Warren: "Rest in peace Louise a truly beautiful soul inside and out."

Donna Tate: "RIP Louise. Thinking of all your family. Fly high sweetheart."

Karen Doyle: "RIP Louise beautiful inside and out."

Lynne Roberts: "Very sad, her daughter must be under a lot of stress."

Vikki Dryden: "Oh my word Lucy I’m so sorry to hear this Louise was an amazing woman."

Freda Fairley: "So so sorry Lucy for your loss God bless."

Josie Carlin: "That's so sad and I feel it for you. RIP."

Bev Goldsmith: "RIP Louise never forget our laughs in the school yard."

Alex Dodds: "Bless her - so sad."

Emily Stokoe: "RIP Louise."