Your pictures of knitted angels spreading the Christmas message in Sunderland

They've been spotted spreading Christmas joy across the city - and dozens of you have even managed to take one home.

Knitted angels have been placed in various locations around Sunderland in a bid to spread some festive cheer - and serve as a reminder of the true meaning of Christmas.

Arriving in the city overnight from Thursday to Friday, many of the angels have already been given a new home as families across the city took to the streets to take home one of the special symbols of joy, love peace.

The campaign is taking place across the country, with more than 51,000 of the angels being registered online here.

Have you spotted an angel while out and about in Sunderland? They've been crafted by volunteers from churches across the city, which belong to the Sunderland Connect Network.

Picture: Lesley Foster.

