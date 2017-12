This week could mark the beginning of a new era for Sunderland.

The winner of the City of Culture 2021 bid will be announced on Thursday - and today, Sunderland is in the spotlight with a final social media push to show the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) just what the city is made of. #Sunderland2021 is trending nationally on Twitter, coming in at third on the chart. Here are some of your messages.