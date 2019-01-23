Your messages in memory of Sunderland campaigner Shirley Williams

The community has remembered a "lovely lady" who devoted much of her life to helping Sunderland and its people.

Shirley Williams, who was 71 when she died, spent her time campaigning tirelessly across Wearside for a number of causes, despite facing her own challenges.

She passed away at Sunderland Royal Hospital earlier this month, surrounded by her loved ones.

Husband Gerry, 62, paid tribute to her hard work and support for others. He added: "I married the most incredible person in the world and I can’t think of anyone else I’ve met who was as kind."

Now you have shared your own messages for Shirley, remembering her selflessness and friendship to all she met.

Here are some of your tributes to Shirley Williams from the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:

Maureen Herron: "So sorry to hear this, Shirley was a very good friend from a lot of years ago, even though she had a lot of health problems from being a child she never complained and would always listen to other people's problems, always had a smile on her face, a beautiful person inside and out RIP Shirley."

Paula Langan Smith: "Such a lovely lady. RIP."

Pam Todd: "If you find a disabled parking space in town it's down to fierce campaigning from Shirley."

Joan Howarth: "A very special friend of mine, RIP Shirley."

Angela Brand: "So sad to hear this, lovely lady with so much passion and energy."

Joanne Eden: "Lovely lady always happy to help RIP Shirley."

Mary Fahy: "So very saddened too hear this, I knew Shirley many many years ago, we used to go to the polio fellowship in Fulwell Road when we were young. RIP Shirley."

Jacqueline Richardson: "Lovely lady."

Elen Herron Ball: "Shirley was a one-off no one like her she will never be forgotten always in our hearts RIP Shirley."