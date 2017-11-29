Your last chance to help name Sunderland's New Wear Crossing

Sunderland's new Wear crossing needs a name - and you're running out of time to get involved in the landmark process.

Northern Spire, The Prism and Lumen Point were announced as the three shortlisted names last week - and more than 9,000 people have cast their votes so far.

One is emerging as a clear favourite, with almost half the vote - have you cast yours yet? You only have until noon today to make your vote count.

A panel of judges were given the important task of coming up with the shortlist for a public vote - and you've been sharing your views, and picking your favourite, since the announcement was made.

Councillor Harry Trueman, deputy leader of Sunderland City Council, has called on the public to get involved in this huge next step for the city.

You can vote online in our poll, or send us your vote via email here.