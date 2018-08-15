'You were a top lad' - Tributes after Sunderland man found dead as dogs' bodies recovered from yard

Tributes have been paid to a Sunderland man who has been found dead.

The man, named locally as Anthony Selby, was found dead in the village of Hadston, near Druridge Bay, Northumberland on Monday. He was 38.

The rear of Ailesbury Street.

Mr Selby previously lived at a house in Ailesbury Street, Millfield, which was searched by police earlier this week following reports that the 38-year-old was missing.

The bodies of three dogs were also found at the property. Gill Harding, who runs an animal shelter in the city, had received a call from a concerned member of the public about the dogs.

Officers from both the police and RSPCA were informed.

Read more: Man found dead as bodies of three dogs recovered from yard of Sunderland home

Members of the community have paid tribute to the 38-year-old on social media.

Here are some of your messages, written on the Sunderland Echo Facebook page.

Laura Scott: "Love you always."

Danielle Staite: "RIP Anthony Selby."

Tracey Snaith: "So sad thoughts are with his family."

May Tapping: "So sad thinking of his family."

Ryan Smith: "Very sad, knew a topper lad will be truly missed, thoughts go out to his family."

Gurjit Cheema: "RIP Anth you were a top lad hope your in a better place matey."

Sheila Walker: "Very sad."

Claire Johnson: "RIP Anth."

A spokesman for Northumbria Police confirmed to the Echo that a report has been prepared for the coroner, and that were is not believed to be any third party involvement in his death.