'You're an angel' - nine messages of support for founder of 4Louis charity

An inspiring mum who set up a charity to support families through miscarriage, stillbirth and child loss has been praised by Echo readers for her selfless work.

Kirsty McGurrell, who set up the 4Louis charity after the loss of her first child Louis in 2009, has been listed on the BBC list of 2018's 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world.

Kirsty and partner Michael at the opening of the Louis Suite at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

The announcement, which came as a shock to 30-year-old Kirsty, from Houghton, led to many of you sharing your own messages of thanks and support to her on social media.

4Louis produces special memory boxes for families who have suffered a miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal or child death - and they contain a number of items including teddies, candles and a moulding kit for foot and hand prints.

It is the charity's aim to make such a heartbreaking time easier for families. Work is also underway at 4Louis to raise £100,000 to fund a new bereavement suite at the University Hospital of North Durham.



A similar facility has already opened at Sunderland Royal.

Here are some of your messages to Kirsty from the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:

Jemma Potts: "Well done Kirsty."

Samantha I'Anson: "Well deserved."

Lisa Gustard: "I was given one of these beautiful boxes last year. I'd love to work with her to support grieving families. What an amazing job she's doing."

Joanne Gordon: "Amazing recognition to an amazing lady, it takes a special kind of person to do what she does. Well done."

Hayley Ann Longstaff: "Seven year ago a friend was given one of these box for myself I cherish it. Fab lady."

Emmalouise Johnson Maddison: "Simply amazing Kirsty well done!"

Joanne Butler Ford: "So very well deserved. You make such a difference in such a horrendous time in someone's life.

"To arrange, fulfil and continue to give as you do out of the most devastating point in your life is truly heroic, you're an angel."

Vickie Handy: "You are literally amazing Kirsty McGurrell."

Georgie Terry: "Brilliant you're amazing."