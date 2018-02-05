Work starts on new housing estate as £7m is invested into affordable homes

Construction work is under way to create 35 new affordable homes on Wearside.

More than £7 million is being invested in the development, with the 35 affordable homes set to be complete by autumn.

Incentives on the properties at Barnes View, based at Nookside, Grindon, will encourage first time buyers a step onto the property ladder through access to the help-to-buy scheme.

The development will also offer opportunities to purchase large family homes and spacious bungalows.

The Barnes View estate, which is being constructed by Canvas Homes, will consist of 23 two or three bedroom homes, along with 12 bungalows.

Leading North East chartered surveyors and estate agents Bradley Hall have been instructed to market the properties from the firm’s Sunderland office.

Lee Francis, area director of regeneration organisation Engie, said: “This new estate will provide a much-needed range of different properties and also offer the government's Help to Buy scheme, helping to meet the needs of individuals by offering affordable and modern living space in a great location.

“We have worked with a number of authorities and businesses, using their knowledge and expertise to ensure that the best quality homes will be on offer and this is exciting for anybody looking to move into a new home this year.”

Director of Bradley Hall estate agency, Matt Hoy, added: “This is a fantastic opportunity for local people to purchase or rent high quality housing in a popular area of the city.

“The dedicated Bradley Hall Sunderland team will be on hand to assist anyone who expresses their interest in these properties. The selection of properties at Barnes View offers a range of housing options which meet all requirements.

“Our involvement in this partnership is a fantastic step for Bradley Hall, as we look to continue building close relationships with the leading housebuilders and local authorities.”

For further information about the properties at Barnes View please call The Bradley Hall Sunderland office on (0191) 563 4242.