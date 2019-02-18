Woman taken to hospital after ambulance on 999 call involved in collision with car near Sunderland Royal Hospital

A woman was taken to hospital after an ambulance responding to an emergency call was involved in a crash with a car near Sunderland Royal Hospital.

The accident involving the North East Ambulance Service rapid response car happened just before 12.20pm on the A183 Chester Road, at its junction with Kayll Road and Ormonde Street.

The driver of this Mini was taken to hospital with minor injuries after being involved in a collision with an ambulance car near Sunderland Royal Hospital. Pic: Stu Norton.

The road was blocked by the accident, and the driver of the other vehicle involved, a Mini, had to be cut from the car by the fire service.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 12.18pm today, police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A183 Chester Road at the junction with Kayll Road.

“An ambulance had been in collision with a Mini. A woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

The road was closed for about an hour while police, the fire brigade and the ambulance service attended the scene.

Police at the scene of the accident on the A183 Chester Road in Sunderland in which a Mini was in collision with an ambulance. Pic: Stu Norton.

Bus services were diverted, but the road was full re-opened by about 1.30pm.

A spokesman for the North East Ambulance Service said: "Just after 12.15pm one of our rapid response vehicles with a paramedic on board was dispatched to an incident from Sunderland Royal Hospital.

"He was involved in a road traffic collision with another vehicle. One patient in the other vehicle has minor injuries; our member of staff was uninjured.

"An ambulance was sent to the scene and took the patient to Sunderland Royal Hospital."

Emergency services on the scene of the accident involving a car and an ambulance at the A183 Chester Road junction with Kayll Road. Pic: Netrafficcams.

An investigation into the accident is underway.

Emergency services on the scene of the accident at the A183 junction outside Sunderland Royal Hospital. Pic: North East Live Traffic.

The A183 Chester Road in Sunderland was closed at its junction with Kayll Road and Ormonde Street for about an hour after the car involving an ambulance and this Mini. Pic: Stu Norton.