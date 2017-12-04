Woman suffers injuries as car overturns in Hetton

A woman suffered minor injuries when the car she was driving overturned this morning.

The incident happened in Lilywhite Terrace, Hetton, near Hetton Lyons Cricket Club.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "We were called at about 9.40am this morning to a report of a one-vehicle collision on Lilywhite Terrace, in Hetton, where a vehicle had rolled onto its side.

"Nobody was seriously injured in the collision, and there was no impact on traffic in the area.

"The driver - a female who was the only person in the car - was treated by paramedics at the scene.

"Inquiries into the incident are ongoing."