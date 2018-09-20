Woman struck in Sunderland 'hit and run' remains in critical condition

A woman left seriously injured when she was struck by a vehicle in a suspected 'hit and run' remains in a critical condition almost one week on.

The 26-year-old, who lives in the Durham area, was left with chest injuries following the incident involving a truck last Friday at 3.30pm on Chester Road in Millfield.

Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service on the scene of the collision in Chester Road on Friday.

She was airlifted by the Great North Air Ambulance to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary and remains in a critical but stable condition.

One man, aged 44, has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and has been released by Northumbria Police as investigations continue into the collision.

Officers have said one witness had told officers the injured woman may have been a victim of a theft in the moments before the incident.

A pick-up style vehicle is reported to have been involved in the crash on the busy route, which was closed off to traffic for some time after the crash while investigators gathered evidence at the scene.

Anyone with information which could help inquires are urged to call the force on 101 quoting log 673 14/09/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



