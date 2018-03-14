Woman brought to safety in rescue from Sunderland car park roof

A woman was brought down from a wall of a city centre car park after she threatened to harm herself.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said teams from Farringdon, Marley Park and South Shields were called to the fifth storey of the car park at The Bridges in Sunderland last night.

When they arrived, they found police officers in conversation with the woman.

Two firefighters kitted out with rope rescue equipment were able to help the police in returning her to the floor of the car park.

She was then taken into police custody.

Also last night, a crew from South Shields and another from Hebburn were part of an effort to help a man who had climbed onto the wrong side of the railings of the Redheugh Bridge, which stretches over the River Tyne between Gateshead and Newcastle.

They were called to the scene at 8.35pm and worked along side crews from Newcastle as they used a rope rescue kit to help the man to safety.

He too was taken in to police custody.

The Samaritans can be called free on 116 123 24 hours a day and emailed via jo@samaritans.org.