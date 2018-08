Have your say

A woman has appeared at court charged in connection with a historic murder investigation in Sunderland.

Scott Pritchard, 19, was found fatally injured outside his home in Lyndsay Close, Hendon, on January 7, 2004.

Karen Tunmore, 36, of Killingworth, has today appeared at Newcastle Crown Court charged with murder.

No plea was entered. She has been remanded into custody to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on August 20.