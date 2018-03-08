Wintry conditions set to return to North East

The North East is braced for more wintry weather - less than a week after being hit by the 'Beast from the East'.

Snow and freezing temperatures caused problems on the region's roads last week, and led to the closure of many schools and buildings.

The upcoming weather is not expected to hit the North East as badly - but some sleet is expected.

It comes as areas of Yorkshire, including Leeds, have again been covered in a blanket of snow this morning.

The North East is set to escape the worst of the snow - although perhaps not entirely.

Sleet showers are forecast for Hartlepool and South Tyneside, according to the Met Office, with both areas set to experience rain before 2pm, too.

Sunderland, meanwhile, is not expected to be hit by sleet, with a light rain shower forecast for about 1pm.