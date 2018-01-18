Winter weather: North East school closures

The following schools are closed today due to the wintry weather:
Sunderland:
Kepier School, Houghton
County Durham:
Howletch Lane Primary School
Prince Bishops Community Primary School
Wellfield School Maths and Computing College
Fyndoune Community College
Durham Community Business College
All Saints Catholic VA Primary School
West Pelton Primary School
Sedgefield Community College
Teesdale School
Woodlands Schools
Stanhope Barrington CofE Primary School
Woodham Burn Community Primary,
Walworth Primary School
Edmondsley Primary School
Seascape Primary,
Durham Trinity School and Sports College
Hutton Henry CE Primary
Gainford CofE Primary
St Helen Auckland Primary Schools
St John's CofE Aided Primary
The Oaks Secondary
Hartside Primary
Bowes Hutchinson's Primary
Our Lady of the Rosary RCVA Primary
Shotton Primary School
Croft Community School
Woodland Primary school
Victoria Lane Academy,
Staindrop CofE (Controlled) Primary School
Escomb Primary School
Horndale Infants' School
St Mary’s RCVA Primary School
Bishop Barrington School
Consett Junior School
UTC South Durham
Consett Infant School
Beechdale Nursery School
East Stanley School
St Bedes Catholic School and Sixth Form
Elemore Hall School
Forest of Teesdale Primary School
Tanfield School College of Science
Delves Line Primary
St Johns Chapel Primary School
Crook Primary School
Evergreen Primary School
St Francis CofE Aided Junior School
Bluebell Meadow Primary School
Rookhope Primary School
Annfield Plain Junior School
St Pius X RCVA Primary School
St Michael’s RCVA Primary School
St William’s RCVA Primary School
Lanchester Endowed Parochial Primary School
Burnopfield Primary School
Cockfield Primary school
Consett Academy
South Stanley Infant School
Oxhill Nursery School
Bloemfontain Primary School
Shotley Bridge Primary School
Benfieldside Primary School
Wittin-le-Wear Primary School
South Stanley Junior School
Catchgate Primary School
Annfield Plain Infant School
Moorside Primary School
New Brancepeth Primary School
Montalbo Primary School
Burnside Primary School
Chilton Primary School
Woodhouse Community Primary School
Esh CofE (Aided) Primary School
The Grove Primary School
Ferryhill Business & Enterprise College
Wheatley Hill Community Primary
Collierley Primary School
Bishop Ian Ramsey CofE Primary School
Greenland Community Primary School
Leadgate Primary School
Ebchester CofE Primary School
Our Lady & St Joseph’s RCVA Primary School
St Joseph’s RCVA Primary School
Sunnybrow Primary School
Frosterley Primary School
Stanley (Crook) Primary School
King James I Academy
Please check back for updates.