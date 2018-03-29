Win tickets to see Sunderland AFC take on Sheffield Wednesday

We can’t promise an eggcellent result, but we do have free tickets to give away for the Easter Monday match.

Sunderland take on Sheffield Wednesday FC on Monday and you could be there for free.

We have a pair of tickets to give away for the East Stand at the match, which kicks off at 3pm at the Stadium of Light.

The last time the two teams faced each other was in August last year when they drew 1 all in the Championship.

And the last time the Black Cats beat the Owls was in January 2007 when they secured a 4-2 victory.

To be in with a chance of winning the tickets, answer this question: which of these players has played for both Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday?

A) Jordan Rhodes

B) Ross Wallace

C) Barry Bannan

Email your answer and daytime contact number to Fiona.Thompson@jpress.co.uk with ‘Sheffield Wednesday tickets’ in the subject by noon on March 30.

The winner will need to be available to collect the tickets from the Echo offices in working hours on Good Friday.