Win tickets to see Sunderland AFC take on Reading FC

Fancy seeing the Black Cats for free?

We have a pair of tickets to give away to see Sunderland AFC take on Reading FC at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

SAFC will be looking for a much-needed win after kick off, which takes place at 3pm on Saturday.

Sunderland drew in their last two home games and have not won at home for 19 games. Reading has not beaten Sunderland away from home in two games and are also unbeaten in their last two away games.

The last time the teams faced each other was on February 2, 2013 at the Madejski Stadium where Reading won 2-1. Before that they played at the Stadium of Light on December 11, 2012 when Sunderland won 3-0.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: which former Sunderland goalkeeper now plays for Reading?

A) Craig Gordon

B) Simon Mignolet

C) Vito Mannone

Send your answer and daytime contact details to Katy.Wheeler@jpress.co.uk by 9am tomorrow, December 1.

The winner will be notified by phone tomorrow morning and they, or a representative, will need to be available to collect their prize tickets from the Echo offices in working hours.

We are based in Alexander House, in Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton.