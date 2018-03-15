Win tickets to see Sunderland AFC take on Preston North End

Have your say

Fancy going to this weekend’s match for free?

On Saturday Sunderland AFC will take on Preston North End FC and we have a pair of tickets to give away for the game.

The two tickets for the match, which kicks off at the Stadium of Light at 3pm, are for the East Stand.

They are the latest in a series of home league game tickets we’re giving away.

Sunderland will be hoping to change their form with the Lancashire team.

The Black Cats have not beaten Preston North End in their last four league games and have not won at home for four games. Meanwhile, Preston North End are unbeaten in their last 10 away games.

To be in with a chance of winning the tickets, answer this question: which of these footballers has played for both Sunderland AFC and Preston North End?

A) Aiden McGeady

B) Lee Cattermole

C) Ashley Fletcher

Email your answer and contact details to David.Allison@jpress.co.uk and make sure to include your daytime contact number.

The deadline for entries is 9am on Friday, March 16.

The winner, or a representative, will need to be available to collect the tickets from our offices during working hours on Friday.

The Echo offices are in Alexander House, Rainton Bridge Business Park in Houghton.