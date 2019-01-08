Win tickets to see Sunderland AFC take on Luton Town FC

Fancy going to Saturday’s match for free?

We’ve got a pair of tickets to give away to see Sunderland AFC take on Luton Town FC at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, January 12.

The tickets are for the East Stand, and kick off is at 3pm.

To be in with a chance of winning the tickets, answer this question: what is the name of Luton Town FC’s home ground?

A) Elland Road

B) Kenilworth Road

C) Brisbane Road

Email your answer with your name and daytime contact details to Katy.Wheeler@jpimedia.co.uk

The winner will be contacted by telephone on the morning of January 10. They, or a representative, will need to be available to collect the tickets from our offices in Rainton Bridge Business Park during office hours on either January 10 or 11. If the first name out of the hat cannot be contacted by close of play on January 10 another name will be drawn.

Normal JPIMedia competition rules apply, for more information go to: www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition.