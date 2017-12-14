Win tickets to see Sunderland AFC take on Fulham FC

Will Sunderland pull off a Christmas cracker this weekend?

The Black Cats will take on Fulham FC this Saturday in their penultimate match before Christmas and you could be there for free.

We have a pair of tickets to give away for the match at the Stadium of Light, which will kick off at 3pm.

The tickets are for the East Stand and are the latest in a series of home league games we’re giving away this season.

The Black Cats will be hoping for a win after not winning on home turf for 20 games. Meanwhile, Fulham has not lost to Sunderland away from home in five games.

The teams last came head to head at Craven Cottage on February 3, 2015, when Sunderland won 3-1.

To be in with a chance of winning the tickets to Saturday’s match, answer this question: which of these former players played for both Sunderland AFC and Fulham FC?

A) Kevin Ball

B) Kevin Phillips

C) Kevin Kilbane

Send your answer and daytime contact number to Katy.Wheeler@jpress.co.uk by 9am on Friday, December 15.

The winner will be notified by telephone on Friday morning. They, or a representative, will need to be available to collect the tickets in working hours on Friday from the Echo offices, which are based at Rainton Bridge Business Park, in Houghton.