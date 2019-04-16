Win tickets to see Sunderland AFC take on Doncaster Rovers FC

Sunderland AFC take on Doncaster Rovers FC on Friday afternoon - and you could be there for free.

We’ve got a pair of tickets to give way for the match, which kicks off at 5.15pm on Friday, April 19.

The tickets are the latest in a series we’re giving away for home league games.

The last time the teams went head to head was on October 23 last year with Sunderland AFC winning the match 1-0.

To be in with a chance of winning the tickets answer this question: which of these former players is now Doncaster’s assistant manager?

A) Cliff Byrne

B) Cliff Thorley

C) Cliff Wright

Email your answer, along with your daytime contact number, to Katy.Wheeler@jpimedia.co.uk by 9am on Thursday, April 18.

The winner will be contacted by telephone on the morning of April 18. If the first name out of the hat cannot be contacted by noon on April 18, another name will be drawn.

The winner, or a representative, will need to be available to collect the tickets from our offices in Rainton Bridge Business Park during office hours that day.

Tickets are non-transferable and no monetary value will be given.

Usual JPI Media competition rules apply. Full Ts and Cs visit https://www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition-prize-draw-terms-and-conditions/