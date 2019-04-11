Win tickets to see Sunderland AFC take on Coventry City FC

The Black Cats will take on The Sky Blues in a colour clash at the Stadium of Light this weekend - and you could be there for free.

We have a pair of tickets to give away to see Sunderland AFC take on Coventry City FC on Saturday.

Kick off is at 3pm on April 13 and the tickets are for the East Stand.

Sunderland will be hoping to gain a vital three points at Saturday’s game.

The Black Cats have not lost a league game to Coventry City in two games, however, Coventry City are unbeaten in their last five away games.

To be in with a chance of winning the tickets to Saturday’s match, answer this question: which of these former footballers played for both Sunderland and Coventry?

A) Kevin Kyle

B) Kevin Phillips

C) Kevin Ball

Email your answer, name, and daytime contact details, to Katy.Wheeler@jpimedia.co.uk by 9am on Friday, April 12.

The winner will be contacted by phone that morning and they, or a representative, will need to be available to collect the tickets from our offices in Rainton Bridge Business Park.

If the first name out of the hat cannot be contacted by noon on Friday, another name will be drawn.

Tickets are non-transferable and no monetary value will be given. Full terms and conditions available at www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition.