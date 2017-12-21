Win tickets to see Sunderland AFC take on Birmingham City FC

Will Christmas come early with a home win on Saturday?

SAFC will be hoping to follow their success last week with another three points when they take on Birmingham City FC at the Stadium of Light - and you could be there for free.

We have a pair of tickets to give away for the East Stand at the match which kicks off at 3pm.

According to the statistics, Sunderland has not beaten The Blues in their last two league games.

However, Birmingham City has not beaten Sunderland away from home in three games and have not won away from home for 11 games.

The tickets are the latest in a series we’re giving away for every home league match at the Stadium of Light this season.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets answer this question: which of these footballers has played for both Sunderland AFC and Birmingham City FC?

A) Craig Gardner

B) Craig Gordon

C) Craig Russell

Email your answer and daytime contact number to Katy.Wheeler@jpress.co.uk. The winner will be notified at 9am on Friday.

The winner, or a representative, will need to be available to collect the tickets during working hours on Friday from the Echo offices in Rainton Bridge Business Park in Houghton. Closing date: 9am on Friday, December 22.