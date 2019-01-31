Win tickets to see Sunderland AFC take on AFC Wimbledon

Fancy going to Saturday’s match for free?

We’ve got a pair of tickets to give away to see Sunderland AFC take on AFC Wimbledon at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, February 2.

Sunderland are unbeaten in their last 14 home games and have not won at home for two games. Meanwhile, AFC Wimbledon haven’t won away from home for two games.

The tickets are the latest in a series of competitions we’re doing for home league games.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: which of these footballers has played for both Wimbledon and Sunderland AFC?

A) Darren Bent

B) Darren Holloway

C) Darren Williams

Email your answer, along with your name and daytime contact details, to Katy.Wheeler@jpimedia.co.uk by 9am on Friday, February 1.

The winner will be notified by phone on the morning of Friday, February 1 and they, or a representative, will need to be available in office hours on Friday to collect the tickets from our offices in Rainton Bridge Business Park in Houghton.

•Terms and Conditions: Normal JPIMedia competition rules apply, for more information go to: www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition. The competition is open to residents of the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland aged 16 years or over.