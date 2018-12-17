Win Christmas food and drink hamper worth £250 from Sunderland city centre traders

The countdown to the most important day of the year has begun – and that of course means the most important meal of the year is just around the corner.

The last minute food shop is looming on the horizon, but for one lucky family that’s going to be a lot easier – thanks to Sunderland BID and the generous retailers of Sunderland city centre.

The BID works throughout the year to promote all that’s good in the city centre – and that’s certainly no different over the festive period.

And to showcase that even further we’re offering an amazing array of goodies to one winner which will help them have a spectacular Christmas feast.

Rob’s Quality Butchers at Blandford Street is one of the city’s longest standing traders who comes into his own at this time of year.

And he’s pulled together an amazing meat hamper – worth more than £100 – to make Christmas Day truly full of joy.

The prize includes veg from Thorburns

Our winner will get a large turkey crown, a large beef salmon cut, a large pork joint, a large gammon joint and all the trimmings such as chipolatas and streaky bacon.

Rob is even throwing in a tin for the turkey AND timers for all of the joints of meat – a prize really worth getting your teeth into.

Ibbitson’s, another homegrown family butcher, is also giving our winner one of their exclusive, outdoor reared Moray pork joints, weighing between 2lb to 2.5lb.

Whoever wins this will be left in no doubt as to why this Sunderland company, based at Jacky White’s market, has won nine Great Taste Awards for its

win a meat hamper from Rob's Quality Butchers

products.

No Christmas dinner is complete without the veg and thankfully Thoburn’s, also at Jacky White’s Market is on hand and will be supplying our winner with all the necessary.

Think a grocery box packed full of seasonal fruit and veg, including nuts, dates and two Christmas wreaths – and even a bottle of wine!

But remember, a greengrocer isn’t just for Christmas so make sure you pop in and see all the fabulous seasonal offerings throughout the year.

Dicksons are also throwing in a voucher

Top butchers, Dickson’s is also feeling that warm, December glow and has added in a £20 gift voucher, perfect to spend on some fresh produce or even

some deli-style items for Christmas Day tea or a Boxing Day buffet.

With all of these fantastic contributions from three top city centre butchers there’s enough food to last you throughout the festive season and well into the new year.

Of course of this fabulous food needs something to wash it down with – so thanks to Chaplin’s for a bottle of Prosecco and some wine.

There’s no such thing as too much Prosecco, which is just as well because the city’s Marks & Spencer store is also throwing in a bottle AND one of their fabulous desserts.

We’ve also got a bottle of fabulous Langley’s Old Tom Gin, worth £25 and a British cassis cocktail mixer set – which will really get the party going.

Unfortunately only one person can get this great prize but the good news is nobody needs to miss out as all of these retailers are stocked up for Christmas – so everyone is a winner!

To be in with a chance of winning this great festive prize, collect the tokens in the paper today, tomorrow and Wednesday.

Once you have your tokens pop them in an envelope with your name and contact details and bring them along to the live draw. You will need to bring your envelopes to the Culture Shed at the station end of Blandford Street from 11.30pm on Saturday, December 22 ahead of the Echo Facebook live draw at noon. To be in with a chance of winning you will need to attend the live draw.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS - Normal JPIMedia competition rules apply, for more information go to: www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition. The competition is open to residents of the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland aged 16 years or over. Submission of an entry will be taken to mean acceptance of these terms and conditions. All entries must be received by the advertised closing time and date. Late entries will not be accepted.