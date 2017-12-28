Win a family ticket to Jack and the Beanstalk at Sunderland Empire

Have your say

Fe Fi Fo Fum - have yourself some panto fun.

Not managed to catch Jack and the Beanstalk at Sunderland Empire yet? We’ve teamed up with the theatre to give away a family ticket for the production on Thursday, January 4.

The tickets, worth £84, admit two adults and two children, and are for the 7pm showing.

Running until January 7, the pantomime features Nick Jr’s Jade Natalie as Princess Jill, TV legend Janine Duvitski, who swaps Benidorm for Sunderland as the Vegetable Fairy and Bill Ward from Emmerdale and Coronation Street takes on the villainous role of Fleshcreep alongside Phillip Meeks as Dame Trott, and Legally Blonde the Musical’s David Barrett as the fairy-tale hero Jack.

This year’s show also features a host of 3D special effects.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: what is the name of the princess pursued by Jack in the pantomime?

A) Jill

B) Jan

C) Jackie

Send your answer and contact details on a postcard to Pantomime competition, Katy Wheeler, Johnston Press North East, 2nd Floor, Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton le Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

Alternatively, you can email your answer and contact details to Katy.Wheeler@jpress.co.uk

Closing date: Wednesday, January 3.

•Tickets for Jack and the Beanstalk at Sunderland Empire are available from the Box Office on High Street West, via the ticket centre 0844 871 3022 or www.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland