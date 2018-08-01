Why you should back the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards

Exciting times lie ahead for Sunderland’s fantastic industrial scene - and we should celebrate it by backing the Portfolio Awards which reward the best in business.

That’s the message from the leader of Sunderland City Council, Coun Graeme Miller, as he helped launch this year’s competition.

We have superb businesses across the region, and I’m proud to be involved with such a well-established recognition competition of the Portfolio Awards which gives some of these companies awards they richly deserve Graeme Miller

It is run by the Sunderland Echo in conjunction with the council and as always, aims to honour the best that Wearside and County Durham has to offer.

This is the 15th awards and we’re searching for a successor to the 2017 Overall Business of the Year, Ashford Orthodontics.

Coun Miller wants as many firms as possible to enter the 2018 competition because so many of them are doing worthy work.

“When I go round local businesses, I’m constantly surprised and delighted by the talent, determination to succeed and clever innovations I see from companies large and small. We have superb businesses across the region, and I’m proud to be involved with such a well-established recognition competition of the Portfolio Awards which gives some of these companies awards they richly deserve.”

This year’s competition comes at a time when Wearside is enjoying really encouraging success.

Coun Miller said there were “exciting times ahead with ongoing investment, projects and initiatives that are set to transform the city.

“The city has been named one of the fastest growing economies in the UK with a GVA of £5.7bn having benefited from high levels of investment and growth.”

This is a time of promise for Sunderland and campaigners are not resting on their laurels. Instead, they are looking at a “cohesive long-term strategy providing the framework for regeneration and development in Sunderland. Bringing together jobs and business, transport, housing, leisure and services up to 2023 and paving the way for the creation of around 7,200 jobs.”

He spotlighted the “3,6,9 Vision of public and private sector investment over the next six years to a tune of £1.5bn.

“The transformation of the city is continuing at a rapid place, leading with the International Advanced Manufacturing Park which the city in partnership with South Tyneside, now has the funding in place to get planning permission for a game-changing development which will bring more than 7000 jobs and £500m of investment to the city.

”Businesses will benefit from the Northern Spire, which will improve the road network between the A19 and Port of Sunderland, the centre of the shipping sector, and the city centre and the Vaux site, playing its part in boosting the city’s economy.”

•Get nominating and let’s make this a year of celebration of the best in Wearside business.

