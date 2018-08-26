Where you can find a pharmacist in the Sunderland area on August Bank Holiday Monday

Have your say

People who need medical help over the bank holiday weekend are being urged to make their local pharmacy their first port of call.

Although GP practices are generally closed, pharmacists can give advice or treatment for a wide range of minor illnesses or ailments.

Here's a list of pharmacies which are open in the Sunderland area on Bank Holiday Monday:

Asda Pharmacy, North Road, Boldon Colliery, NE35 9AR. Tel: 0191 537 4700. Open 9am-6pm.

Asda Pharmacy, Washington Centre, Washington, NE38 7NF. Tel: 0191 497 2410, Open 9am-6pm.

Asda Pharmacy, Leechmere Road Industrial Estate, Grangetown, Sunderland, SR2 9TT. Tel: 0191 568 9110. Open 9am-6pm.

Boots Pharmacy, 45 The Bridges Shopping Centre, Sunderland, SR1 3LF. Tel: 0191 567 0933. Open 8am-6pm.

Boots Pharmacy, Unit 80, The Galleries, Washington, NE38 7RT. Tel: 0191 416 1680. Open 10am-4pm.

Lloyds Pharmacy, Wessington Way, Sunderland, SR5 3JG. Tel: 0191 553 8030. Open 9am-7pm.

Lloyds Pharmacy, Silksworth Lane, Silksworth, Sunderland, SR3 1PD. Tel: 0191 511 0365 or 0191 554 3306. Open 10am-6pm.

Asda Pharmacy, Byron Place, South Terrace, Seaham, County Durham, SR7 7HN. Tel: 0191 513 6219. Open 9am-6pm.

Asda Pharmacy, Surtees Road, Peterlee, SR8 5HA. Tel: 0191 587 8510. Open 9am-6pm.

Boots Pharmacy, 30-32 The Chare, Peterlee, Co Durham, SR8 1AE. Tel: 0191 586 2640. Open 10am-3pm.

If people need urgent advice for something serious, but are unsure whether to go to A&E, the NHS 111 service provides advice from qualified clinicians, and in some cases can even make a GP appointment direct.

For most people, this will mean quicker treatment than attending an A&E department.