When will Sunderland bins be emptied this Christmas?

It's that time of year when our rubbish output seems to increase 10-fold, and we can't wait for the binmen to arrive. But when are the Christmas collections in Sunderland this year?

Well, normal waste and recycling collections over the Christmas week are being moved back by one day, as follows:

* Week commencing Monday 18 December – all collections as normal

Recycling at Christmas: What you can and can't put in the bin

* Week commencing Monday 25 December – all collections will be one day later than usual

:: Usual collection Tuesday 26 December - revised to Wednesday 27 December.



:: Usual collection Wednesday 27 December - revised to Thursday 28 December.



:: Usual collection Thursday 28 December - revised Friday 29 December.



:: Usual collection Friday 29 December - revised Saturday 30 December.



Week commencing Monday 1 January – all collections return to normal.



Residents are reminded to recycle all they can over the festive period. Here's a guide to what you can and can't recycle.

