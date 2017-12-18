When will Sunderland bins be emptied over the New Year weekend?

It's that time of year when our rubbish output seems to increase 10-fold, and we can't wait for the binmen to arrive. But when do collections in Sunderland get back to normal?

Normal waste and recycling collections over Christmas week were moved back by one day, and that continues to be the case.

Hence, if your usual collection day is Friday 29 December, the revised day is Saturday 30 December.

There will be no collections on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day, and from Tuesday, January 2 all collections return to normal.

Residents are reminded to recycle all they can over the festive period. Here's a guide to what you can and can't recycle.

