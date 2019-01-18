‘Wheelie bin man’ Deano in the running for an award

An amazing charity fundraiser with a difference is in the running again - but this time for a Best of Wearside Award.

Deano Franciosy, from Sunderland, couldn’t believe it when we broke the news that he had been nominated for the Fundraiser of the Year category.

I do it for my mam and my brother. I still can’t believe I have been nominated for an award. I can’t take it in. Deano Franciosy

“It’s humbling. I can’t take it in,” he said.

He first started fundraising in 1992 and reckons he’s raised £150,000 since.

The Sunderland City Council worker has tackled all sorts of events over the years. He takes on running challenges with a difference by racing with a wheelie bin attached to his back.

He’s twice done the Great North Run and completed scores of 10k and 5k routes across the region, as well as colour runs.

In 2016, he raised funds for the intensive and critical care unit (ICCU) at Sunderland Royal Hospital, which cared for his mother, Edna Garner, in her final days.

He has also done everything from sponsored bag packs to climbing up and down Penshaw Monument for three hours with a 28lb weight on his back.

The nomination for Deano said: “I nominate this person because he does a lot of work for charity and runs with the wheelie bin on his back. He deserves this award.”

And Deano himself told the Sunderland Echo that it was his mum and his brother Kevin - who died four years ago aged 47 - who are his spur for all his efforts.

Deano turns 50 on Good Friday this year, the day after the Best of Wearside Awards finale.

He plans to mark his birthday by running up and down a hill near Washington F pit 50 times - with a wheelie bin on his back - as well as doing exercises such as star jumps and sit-ups. It’s the place where he has done a lot of his training over the years.

Deano said: “My memories are there and my heart is with the ICCU unit at Sunderland Royal where the staff were unbelievable with my mam.”

